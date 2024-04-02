State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,130. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,022,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

