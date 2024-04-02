State of Michigan Retirement System Has $25.24 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.56.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.58. 448,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.85. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

