State of Michigan Retirement System Has $22.34 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $333,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,731,137 shares of company stock valued at $932,836,118 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.71. 2,000,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

