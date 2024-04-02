State of Michigan Retirement System Has $20.48 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.