State of Michigan Retirement System Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,461,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after buying an additional 863,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. 30,809,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,967,195. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

