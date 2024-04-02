State of Michigan Retirement System Has $16.20 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.54.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,583. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $380,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,317,673.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,836 shares of company stock worth $112,009,780. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

