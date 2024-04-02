State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15.42 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $122.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,908. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

