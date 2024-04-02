State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,910,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,524,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

