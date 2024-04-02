State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $289.59. 1,011,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,308. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $292.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

View Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

