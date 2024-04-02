Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.05. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
