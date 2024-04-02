Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.05. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.