Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 824,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,224. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

