SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 188.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,027,000 after acquiring an additional 132,345 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $545.75. 272,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $524.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.99. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

