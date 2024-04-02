SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Trimmed by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $129.92. 263,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,189. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.26.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

