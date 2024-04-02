SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,153,000 after buying an additional 499,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,718,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,401. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.