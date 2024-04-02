SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 210,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 117,863 shares.The stock last traded at $34.42 and had previously closed at $34.74.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.