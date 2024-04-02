Spark I Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SPKLU)

Spark I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 3rd. Spark I Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SPKLU opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47. Spark I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,071,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,690,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,570,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

