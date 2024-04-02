Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) Insider Sells A$1,431,000.00 in Stock

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM – Get Free Report) insider Julian Stephens sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.31), for a total transaction of A$1,431,000.00 ($929,220.78).
Sovereign Metals Stock Performance
Sovereign Metals Company Profile
Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sovereign Metals
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.