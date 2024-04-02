Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) Insider Sells A$1,431,000.00 in Stock

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM – Get Free Report) insider Julian Stephens sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.31), for a total transaction of A$1,431,000.00 ($929,220.78).

Sovereign Metals Stock Performance

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.