SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOUN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 target price (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

