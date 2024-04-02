Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Snap by 877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,868,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Snap by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 14,418,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,743,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,078 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

