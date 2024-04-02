Solstein Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,180 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. PDD accounts for about 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in PDD by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PDD by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.24. 4,055,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,709,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.08. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

