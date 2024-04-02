Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of STLA traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. 8,595,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,253. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,851,720 shares in the company, valued at $202,885,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

