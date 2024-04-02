Solstein Capital LLC Invests $38,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,523,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,137,344. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

