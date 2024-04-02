Solstein Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 699.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,406,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871,883. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

