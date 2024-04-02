Solstein Capital LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,603 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FXI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,197,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,295,469. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

