Solstein Capital LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after buying an additional 95,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.59. 12,269,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,561,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.63, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.