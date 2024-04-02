SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 232,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 184,673 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $18.57.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $598.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 26,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,811,000 after purchasing an additional 942,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $151,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

