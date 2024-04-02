SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 420 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,986. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

