SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 152,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,556. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

