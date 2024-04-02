SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 130,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. 13,074,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,552,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $294.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

