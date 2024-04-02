Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 3%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $155.07 and last traded at $155.76. Approximately 2,128,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,005,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 105,937 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.