Snider Financial Group Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.7% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 1,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock valued at $703,056,383. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,549,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.13 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

