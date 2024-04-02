Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $798,800.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 141,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

