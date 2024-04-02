Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Purchases $24,053.64 in Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) Director Marta R. Stewart purchased 156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $154.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,053.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,326.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.