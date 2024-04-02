Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $194.40. The stock had a trading volume of 601,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average is $184.83. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

