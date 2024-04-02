Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,592 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 634,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 88,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 442.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 329,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

OIA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,746. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

