Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

HCA stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.92. The company had a trading volume of 213,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $334.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

