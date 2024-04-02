Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. 325,833 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

