Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,499,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.31. The stock had a trading volume of 160,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,776. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

