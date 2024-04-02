Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.67. 406,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,291. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.37 and a 200-day moving average of $230.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

