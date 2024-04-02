Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after buying an additional 467,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 155.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after buying an additional 204,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,246. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average of $103.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

