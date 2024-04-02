Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 328,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.6634 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

