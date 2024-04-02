Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.40. The stock had a trading volume of 180,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,601. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.73. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

