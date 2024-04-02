Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 451,710 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,351 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. 535,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,270. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.