Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.6 %

CM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 328,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6634 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

