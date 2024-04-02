Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 3,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,726,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,737 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

