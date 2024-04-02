Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 504,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.48. 3,225,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $94.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

