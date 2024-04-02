Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after buying an additional 1,275,986 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 60,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS JCPB traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. 325,833 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.