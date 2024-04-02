Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,342 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.93. 288,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,424. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.97. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $136.24 and a 1 year high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

