Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.60. The stock had a trading volume of 586,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,173. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.83. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,699,950 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.